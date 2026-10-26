NeighborWoods Tree Planting at La Semilla Community Farm

DASWCD NeighborWoods November 14th Tree Planting

SIGN UP REQUIRED! Open to ages 16+.

Please join the DASWCD NeighborWoods Tree Planting Program on November 14th at the La Semilla Community Farm to plant 90 trees! Look for the green and white signs guiding you to 350 Our Way Road, Anthony, NM 88021. The only access is by well-maintained dirt roads and we are planting at a farm so please be mindful with your vehicle choice and clothing/shoe choices. Need carpool assistance? Contact us at the provided email or phone number ASAP.

DASWCD NeighborWoods provides free t-shirts, beverages and snacks, as well as a free lunch after the planting at the farm. Trained Team Leaders will lead teams of 5-7 people through the planting process and from there breakout into smaller groups. We look forward to planting with you!