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NeighborWoods Tree Planting at La Semilla Community Farm

NeighborWoods Tree Planting at La Semilla Community Farm

DASWCD NeighborWoods November 14th Tree Planting
SIGN UP REQUIRED! Open to ages 16+.

Please join the DASWCD NeighborWoods Tree Planting Program on November 14th at the La Semilla Community Farm to plant 90 trees! Look for the green and white signs guiding you to 350 Our Way Road, Anthony, NM 88021. The only access is by well-maintained dirt roads and we are planting at a farm so please be mindful with your vehicle choice and clothing/shoe choices. Need carpool assistance? Contact us at the provided email or phone number ASAP.

DASWCD NeighborWoods provides free t-shirts, beverages and snacks, as well as a free lunch after the planting at the farm. Trained Team Leaders will lead teams of 5-7 people through the planting process and from there breakout into smaller groups. We look forward to planting with you!

La Semilla Community Farm
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

DASWCD NeighborWoods
575-248-0114
neighborwoods@daswcd.org
https://dash.pointapp.org/events/799240
La Semilla Community Farm
350 Our Way Rd
Anthony, New Mexico 88021
5758822393
farm@lasemillafoodcenter.org
https://lasemillafoodcenter.org/