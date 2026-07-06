Mutual UFO Network, New Mexico Chapter - Las Cruces Program
Mutual UFO Network, New Mexico Chapter - Las Cruces Program
Mutual UFO Network’s New Mexico Chapter has established a Las Cruces program at the Branigan Library. We will be discussing the lesser known Roswell Crash events from 1947 - Nogal Canyon, Plains of San Agustin,WSMR, Mescalero Reservation, and North Roswell. We meet in the Road Runner Room at 11am.
The meeting is free & MUFON membership is not required. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.
The Mutual UFO Network, MUFON invites you to a free meeting that is open to the public where you can share your experience or sighting.
We meet at 11am in the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Road Runner Room
Opinions are welcome, without judgement come out to enjoy the discussion with likeminded individuals who have interest in this ongoing phenomenon.
Flying Saucers, UFO , UAP or whatever you call them is discussed with the New Mexico MUFON State Director.
Library is located at 200 East Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico