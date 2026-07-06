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Mutual UFO Network, New Mexico Chapter - Las Cruces Program

Mutual UFO Network, New Mexico Chapter - Las Cruces Program

Mutual UFO Network’s New Mexico Chapter has established a Las Cruces program at the Branigan Library. We will be discussing the lesser known Roswell Crash events from 1947 - Nogal Canyon, Plains of San Agustin,WSMR, Mescalero Reservation, and North Roswell. We meet in the Road Runner Room at 11am.
The meeting is free & MUFON membership is not required. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

The Mutual UFO Network, MUFON invites you to a free meeting that is open to the public where you can share your experience or sighting.
 We meet at 11am in the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Road Runner Room
 Opinions are welcome, without judgement come out to enjoy the discussion with likeminded individuals who have interest in this ongoing phenomenon.
 Flying Saucers, UFO , UAP or whatever you call them is discussed with the New Mexico MUFON State Director.
 Library is located at 200 East Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter
8603247614
nm.mufon@gmail.com
www.mufon.com
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
200 E. Picacho Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-528-4000
dcarrillo@lascruces.gov
http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/community-and-cultural-services/thoma