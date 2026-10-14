Good evening,

My name is Levi Hernandez, and I currently serve as the Music Director at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in El Paso, Texas.

I am a classically trained professional baritone, born and raised in El Paso. Although much of my musical training took place on the East Coast, my career has taken me around the world, performing with many of the major opera companies throughout the United States and abroad. After years of traveling and performing, it has been especially meaningful to return home and become an active part of El Paso’s vibrant musical community.

As Music Director at St. Alban’s, I established a concert series entitled Music at St. Alban’s, which presents performances approximately every three to four months. The series features our talented St. Alban’s Choral Scholars alongside accomplished musicians from El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez.

One of my primary goals in creating this series has been to provide local musicians with meaningful opportunities to perform while offering our Choral Scholars, many of whom are students at the University of Texas at El Paso, a musical platform beyond their academic studies.

Our concerts are generally built around a particular theme and feature an eclectic blend of classical, Baroque, jazz, and musical theater repertoire. We have also been fortunate to welcome UTEP faculty members and visiting opera artists as guest performers. Above all, I hope these concerts foster a sense of musical collaboration, artistic growth, and community.

Our upcoming concert, however, holds a particularly special meaning.

Growing up as a young musician in El Paso, I frequently heard the name Bruce Nehring. Even then, I understood the significance of his extraordinary musicianship and the profound impact he had made on the cultural and musical life of our city.

Over the decades, countless musicians have had the privilege of working with Bruce through the many ensembles, programs, concerts, and musical initiatives he has developed. His dedication to musical excellence and his commitment to nurturing generations of musicians have left an enduring legacy in our community.

Not long ago, I had the opportunity to attend several of his organ symposiums. Those experiences were among the inspirations that led me to establish Music at St. Alban’s. I was reminded of the importance of creating spaces where musicians can come together, share their artistry, and enrich the cultural life of our community.

For our upcoming concert, we are honored to celebrate Bruce Nehring and recognize his immense contributions to the musical heritage of El Paso.

To make this occasion especially meaningful, I have invited singers who have worked with Bruce throughout the years to join our choir for several selections. These works will be conducted by Prentice Loftin, an extraordinary musician, cherished mentor, and another important pillar of El Paso’s musical community.

In addition to these choral performances, the evening will feature a variety of musical offerings, all presented in celebration of a man whose artistry, leadership, and generosity have touched so many lives.

I am reaching out in the hope that you might be willing to share information about this special concert with your listeners. We would be deeply grateful for the opportunity to invite the greater El Paso community to join us for an evening of beautiful music, fellowship, and heartfelt appreciation for Bruce Nehring.

The concert is free and open to the public. While admission is complimentary, voluntary donations are warmly welcomed and help sustain the continued growth of our music ministry and concert programming at St. Alban’s.

I have attached a flyer with the concert details for your convenience. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or would like additional information.

Thank you for your time, your consideration, and for the important role you play in supporting and promoting the arts in our community.

We sincerely hope you will join us for this very special evening as we celebrate music, community, and the remarkable legacy of Bruce Nehring.

Warmest regards,

Levi A. Hernandez

Music Director | St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

Founder & Artistic Director | Music at St. Alban’s

El Paso, Texas

Good evening,

My name is Levi Hernandez, and I currently serve as the Music Director at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in El Paso, Texas.

I am a classically trained professional baritone, born and raised in El Paso. Although much of my musical training took place on the East Coast, my career has taken me around the world, performing with many of the major opera companies throughout the United States and abroad. After years of traveling and performing, it has been especially meaningful to return home and become an active part of El Paso’s vibrant musical community.

As Music Director at St. Alban’s, I established a concert series entitled Music at St. Alban’s, which presents performances approximately every three to four months. The series features our talented St. Alban’s Choral Scholars alongside accomplished musicians from El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez.

One of my primary goals in creating this series has been to provide local musicians with meaningful opportunities to perform while offering our Choral Scholars, many of whom are students at the University of Texas at El Paso, a musical platform beyond their academic studies.

Our concerts are generally built around a particular theme and feature an eclectic blend of classical, Baroque, jazz, and musical theater repertoire. We have also been fortunate to welcome UTEP faculty members and visiting opera artists as guest performers. Above all, I hope these concerts foster a sense of musical collaboration, artistic growth, and community.

Our upcoming concert, however, holds a particularly special meaning.

Growing up as a young musician in El Paso, I frequently heard the name Bruce Nehring. Even then, I understood the significance of his extraordinary musicianship and the profound impact he had made on the cultural and musical life of our city.

Over the decades, countless musicians have had the privilege of working with Bruce through the many ensembles, programs, concerts, and musical initiatives he has developed. His dedication to musical excellence and his commitment to nurturing generations of musicians have left an enduring legacy in our community.

Not long ago, I had the opportunity to attend several of his organ symposiums. Those experiences were among the inspirations that led me to establish Music at St. Alban’s. I was reminded of the importance of creating spaces where musicians can come together, share their artistry, and enrich the cultural life of our community.

For our upcoming concert, we are honored to celebrate Bruce Nehring and recognize his immense contributions to the musical heritage of El Paso.

To make this occasion especially meaningful, I have invited singers who have worked with Bruce throughout the years to join our choir for several selections. These works will be conducted by Prentice Loftin, an extraordinary musician, cherished mentor, and another important pillar of El Paso’s musical community.

In addition to these choral performances, the evening will feature a variety of musical offerings, all presented in celebration of a man whose artistry, leadership, and generosity have touched so many lives.

I am reaching out in the hope that you might be willing to share information about this special concert with your listeners. We would be deeply grateful for the opportunity to invite the greater El Paso community to join us for an evening of beautiful music, fellowship, and heartfelt appreciation for Bruce Nehring.

The concert is free and open to the public. While admission is complimentary, voluntary donations are warmly welcomed and help sustain the continued growth of our music ministry and concert programming at St. Alban’s.

I have attached a flyer with the concert details for your convenience. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or would like additional information.

Thank you for your time, your consideration, and for the important role you play in supporting and promoting the arts in our community.

We sincerely hope you will join us for this very special evening as we celebrate music, community, and the remarkable legacy of Bruce Nehring.

Warmest regards,

Levi A. Hernandez

Music Director | St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

Founder & Artistic Director

| Music at St. Alban’s

El Paso, Texas

leviasherhernandez@gmail.com

https://quintanaartists.com/roster/levi-hernandez/