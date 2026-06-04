Monthly Volunteer Gathering at Asombro Institute for Science Education
Monthly Volunteer Gathering at Asombro Institute for Science Education
Join us for monthly volunteer gatherings, held on the second Tuesday of most months from 9:30AM -10:30AM at the Asombro Institute for Science Education office at 401 E College Drive, Las Cruces. This is a great opportunity to meet other volunteers and learn more about Asombro. We work on a variety of tasks such as folding newsletters, prepping for education programs, stapling, sharpening, etc.
Asombro Institute for Science Education
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Asombro Institute for Science Education
575-524-3334
information@asombro.org
Asombro Institute for Science Education
401 E. College DriveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88007
575-524-3334
luann@asombro.org