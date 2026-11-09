Mesilla Valley Chorale Holiday Concert

Mesilla Valley Chorale's holiday concert, "A Treasured Past-A New Beginning," will feature a selection of songs celebrating the joy of Christmas and the holiday season, including O Come Emmanuel, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, One Voice, Twas the Night Before Christmas, Winter's on Its way, and many more. The Chorale is a mixed-voice, eight-part diverse group of singers w share a passion for performing choral music. Diane Schutz is the director.