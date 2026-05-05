May Contra Dance
May Contra Dance
Mesilla Valley Music and Dance is sponsoring a contra dance on May 15th at the Mesilla Community Center. With live local musicians, this month's dance features caller Lewis Land and will be the last dance until September! This fun community dance is open to all ages and all are welcome to attend!
Mesilla Community Center
$10 General Admission/$8 (Under 21)
07:15 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Mesilla Community Center
2251 Calle De SantiagoMesilla, New Mexico 89046