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Mata Ortiz demonstration and sale

Mata Ortiz demonstration and sale

Light Art Space is pleased to welcome Mata Ortiz potter Anna Trillo and her son, Adrian, to our garden space.

Friday, July 19th, 11 am – 4 pm, and Saturday, July 20th, 11 am – 3 pm.

Anna and Adrian will demonstrate the traditional pottery painting technique using human hair.
Her pottery will be available for purchase.

The 2026 Silver City CLAY Festival takes place June 15th – 20th.

Gallery Hours: Thursday 11-4, Friday and Saturday 11- 5, Sunday 11-3, First Fridays until 7 pm, and by appointment.

Light Art Space
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Light Art Space
520-240-7075
karen@lightartspace.com
http://lightartspace.com

Artist Group Info

Anna Trillo
Light Art Space
Light Art Space
209 West Broadway
Silver City, New Mexico
520-240-7075
karen@lightartspace.com
http://lightartspace.com