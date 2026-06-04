Mata Ortiz demonstration and sale

Light Art Space is pleased to welcome Mata Ortiz potter Anna Trillo and her son, Adrian, to our garden space.

Friday, July 19th, 11 am – 4 pm, and Saturday, July 20th, 11 am – 3 pm.

Anna and Adrian will demonstrate the traditional pottery painting technique using human hair.

Her pottery will be available for purchase.

The 2026 Silver City CLAY Festival takes place June 15th – 20th.

Gallery Hours: Thursday 11-4, Friday and Saturday 11- 5, Sunday 11-3, First Fridays until 7 pm, and by appointment.