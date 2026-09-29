The NMSU Art Museum proudly presents Lean In, an exhibition presenting works by three New Mexico-based artists who have been influenced and mentored by artist Marietta Patricia Leis during her nearly 50-year career as an interdisciplinary artist.

Lean In, featuring works by Dorielle Caimi, Veronica Primerano and Stefan Jennings Batista, demonstrates that a successful artistic practice extends beyond the objects produced in the studio; it is also built through relationships, discipline, and the transmission of knowledge. The artists featured in this exhibition explore diverse concepts related to mysticism, resilience, and color theory, but all three have benefited from exposure to Leis’ ongoing dedication to a successful studio practice. Lean In is on display in the museum’s Mullennix Bridge Gallery from October 16, 2026 through March 6, 2027.

