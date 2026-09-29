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Lean In

Lean In

The NMSU Art Museum proudly presents Lean In, an exhibition presenting works by three New Mexico-based artists who have been influenced and mentored by artist Marietta Patricia Leis during her nearly 50-year career as an interdisciplinary artist.

Lean In, featuring works by Dorielle Caimi, Veronica Primerano and Stefan Jennings Batista, demonstrates that a successful artistic practice extends beyond the objects produced in the studio; it is also built through relationships, discipline, and the transmission of knowledge. The artists featured in this exhibition explore diverse concepts related to mysticism, resilience, and color theory, but all three have benefited from exposure to Leis’ ongoing dedication to a successful studio practice. Lean In is on display in the museum’s Mullennix Bridge Gallery from October 16, 2026 through March 6, 2027.

NMSU Art Museum
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Mar 06, 2027.

Event Supported By

NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
https://uam.nmsu.edu/