FREE ADMISSION The Las Cruces Home Expo is taking place October 16-18, 2026 at the Las Cruces Convention Center! Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo - HUGE SAVINGS — take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts! - LIVE DEMOS — see demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action! - WIN PRIZES — participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend! - ONE STOP — meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place! Las Cruces Home Expo | October 16-18, 2026 Las Cruces Convention Center – 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 800-201-HOME For more information, visit: lascruceshomeexpo.com/