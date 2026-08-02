Las Cruces Community Theatre presents "Come From Away"

"Come From Away" tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the wake of September 11, 2001. As the world faced tragedy, this isolated community opened their hearts and homes to "come from aways" from around the world. With a vibrant, folk-inspired score and a fast-paced narrative, this Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is a joyful celebration of hope, humanity, and the extraordinary power of kindness.

Come From Away is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International | All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI | www.mtishows.com | Book, Music, and Lyrics by IRENE SANKOFF and DAVID HEIN | Directed for LCCT by Katalina Hadfield | Original Broadway Production Produced By Junkyard Dog Productions | Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen | Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath