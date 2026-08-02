Las Cruces Board Gamers meets every Thursday at NMSU Corbett Center on the ground floor, at the windowed room across from Chick Fil e. We usually meet at NMSU though can also go to other areas depending on school schedule. We often favor medium-difficulty games (pandemic is a good example), and often have a wide variety of options for different tastes. Usually not as much "kill your opponent" games. Free and we'll have games so if you don't have one to bring, that's okay, just bring yourself!