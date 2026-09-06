La Libertad de Fierro en El Paso, TX - Special FREE Screening

Join us for a free, screening of La Libertad de Fierro with the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty at the International Museum of Art on Thursday, September 24, 2026 beginning at 6:00 pm

All are invited to a special screening of an award-winning documentary film about César Fierro's return to México after his incarceration. After four decades awaiting execution, Fierro finally walks free from death row –but freedom brings its own challenges.La Libertad de Fierro follows his return to México where he must rebuild his life while confronting the deep wounds left by decades of imprisonment and solitary confinement.

The film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. Doors will open at 6:00 pm with the screening from 6:30-8:00 pm. The film will be followed by a discussion with the Director, Santiago Esteinou, and attorney, Joe A. Spencer.

Please register for this free event at: https://www.eventbrite.com.mx/e/la-libertad-de-fierro-en-el-paso-tx-special-screening-tickets-1998548279704.

With your registration, you will receive an email with a link and password to watch Los Años de Fierro (2015). Los Años de Fierro, directed by Santiago Esteinou, follows César Fierro while he was incarcerated on death row in Texas. The film covers the details of Fierro’s arrest and his legal fight to stay alive. While La Libertad de Fierro is the sequel, both films can be watched on their own.

La Libertad de Fierro was an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival and nominated for Mexico’s Academy Award (Ariel) in Best Picture & Best Documentary Film.

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

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Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 (Parking on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

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Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm Monday–Wednesday: Closed

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