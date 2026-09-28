Kitty Glitter Fundraiser
Kitty Glitter Fundraiser
Kitty Glitter is an annual jewelry sale to raise funds for local cat rescue groups. Treat yourself and those on your gift list to all kinds of sparkle from precious metals to vintage rhinestones to current costume jewelry. Thousands of pieces of jewelry are organized in displays by color or themes to make treasure hunting quick and easy.
Peace Lutheran Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Project Save a Kitten
5756807749
gardens@zianet.com
Artist Group Info
Jackye Meinecke
gardens@zianet.com
Peace Lutheran Church
1701 Missouri AveLas Cruces , New Mexico