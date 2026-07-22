Jessica Laurel Reese welded steel art exhibition: Feral Femmes

Feral Femmes presents Jessica Laurel Reese’s welded steel sculptures that distill the female form into raw, intuitive line work, revealing femininity as wild, resilient, and powerfully uncontainable. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City. Exhibition dates are Aug 8-9 & 15-16, 10am-4pm. For more information, visit gcag.org.