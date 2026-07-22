Jessica Laurel Reese welded steel art exhibition: Feral Femmes
Jessica Laurel Reese welded steel art exhibition: Feral Femmes
Feral Femmes presents Jessica Laurel Reese’s welded steel sculptures that distill the female form into raw, intuitive line work, revealing femininity as wild, resilient, and powerfully uncontainable. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City. Exhibition dates are Aug 8-9 & 15-16, 10am-4pm. For more information, visit gcag.org.
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org