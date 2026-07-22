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Jessica Laurel Reese welded steel art exhibition: Feral Femmes

Jessica Laurel Reese welded steel art exhibition: Feral Femmes

Feral Femmes presents Jessica Laurel Reese’s welded steel sculptures that distill the female form into raw, intuitive line work, revealing femininity as wild, resilient, and powerfully uncontainable. Show location is the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City. Exhibition dates are Aug 8-9 & 15-16, 10am-4pm. For more information, visit gcag.org.

Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.

Event Supported By

Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org
http://gcag.org
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
200 W Market St
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
info@gcag.org
gcag.org