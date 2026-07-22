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Jessica Laurel Reese: Feral Femmes welded-steel art exhibition Opening Reception

Jessica Laurel Reese: Feral Femmes welded-steel art exhibition Opening Reception

Feral Femmes presents Jessica Laurel Reese’s welded steel sculptures that distill the female form into raw, intuitive line work, revealing femininity as wild, resilient, and powerfully uncontained. The opening reception is 4-8pm, Aug 7, during Silver City’s First Friday art walk.

Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org
http://gcag.org
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
200 W Market St
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
info@gcag.org
gcag.org