Jessica Laurel Reese: Feral Femmes welded-steel art exhibition Opening Reception
Jessica Laurel Reese: Feral Femmes welded-steel art exhibition Opening Reception
Feral Femmes presents Jessica Laurel Reese’s welded steel sculptures that distill the female form into raw, intuitive line work, revealing femininity as wild, resilient, and powerfully uncontained. The opening reception is 4-8pm, Aug 7, during Silver City’s First Friday art walk.
Grant County Art Guild STUDIO
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grant County Art Guild
(575) 388-1008
Info@gcag.org