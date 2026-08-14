Interactive Cyanotype Art Demonstration with Zac Bannister

Agave Artists Gallery is pleased to present a program from our Artist of the Month for August, Zac Bannister. Zac will be doing an interactive cyanotype demonstration in the Agave Artist Gallery courtyard on Saturday August 22 from 1pm to 3pm. Originally from Western Pennsylvania, Zac has shown work in Las Cruces and Austin, Texas. His works are primarily done in ink drawing, alongside cyanotype alternative photography printmaking. Zac’s work reflects the cognitive overload and fragmentation experienced by young people growing up in digital spaces. The Gallery is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla. Hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

