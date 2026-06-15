Inspection of Public Records Act Task Force Meeting

Date: June 23, 2026

Time: 6:00-8:00 pm

Location: New Mexico State University, Domenici Hall, Room 109, 3014 McFie Circle, Las Cruces, NM 88003

Virtual Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzdiYmM3MWEtMjYzNy00OGJiLTg0NDktYmUzY2JkM2FiOTg5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2243dd4baf-de4d-4c97-a79b-3cc58af6fa35%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e9193e8f-0c79-4f3e-8ad0-949a7784dd2d%22%7d

Meeting ID: 287 390 330 649 947

Passcode: AP74M4KH

Dial in by phone:

1 323-538-4343,,492119586# United States, Los Angeles

(844) 255-9210,,492119586# United States (Toll-free)

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 492 119 586#

In compliance with the Open Meetings Act (OMA), a copy of the agenda will be available on the New Mexico Department of Justice’s (NMDOJ) website: https://nmdoj.gov/get-help/ipra-task-force/.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or other forms of auxiliary aids or services to attend, listen to, or participate in the meeting, please submit your request through the NMDOJ registration form for this meeting or contact the NMDOJ at 505-490-4060 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting, or as soon as possible.