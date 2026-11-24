Holiday Typewriter Sale
Holiday Typewriter Sale
Over a dozen restored vintage typewriters from the 1920's to the 1970's await you at this popular event. Sit down and take an off ramp from the digital highway, and let your digits rediscover the satisfaction of using these remarkable machines to imprint your thoughts on paper. And when you find one you love, and that loves you back -- good news: they are all available for purchase for yourself or as a gift.
COAS Books (Downtown)
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Las Cruces Type Writers, Typewriter Revival, COAS Books
(575) 642-7445
info@bobdiven.com
COAS Books (Downtown)
317 N. Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 524-8471
events@coasbooks.com