Holiday Concert with the Las Cruces Ukes
Holiday Concert with the Las Cruces Ukes
The Las Cruces Ukes, a nonprofit community group of ukulele enthusiasts, will perform a free holiday concert filled with seasonal favorites. Be ready to sing along with festive holiday tunes.
Voluntary donations will be gratefully accepted to support the international nonprofit Ukulele Kids Club as part of their Ukesgiving fundraising drive.
Las Cruces Village
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Las Cruces Ukes
lascrucesukes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Las Cruces Ukes
lascrucesukes@gmail.com
Las Cruces Village
3011 Buena Vida CircleLas Cruces, New Mexico 88011