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Growth Rings - Works on the Theme of Wood

Growth Rings - Works on the Theme of Wood

Join us for the opening reception from 4-8 pm, Growth Rings - 3 artists present Works on the Theme of Wood. Chris Kemler creates original furniture pieces, David Sorensen is a painter and photographer producing watercolor paintings and wonderful photographs. Trevor Jackson is a photographer and printmaker.
This show runs for only 2 weekends, November 6th through November 15th.

Gallery 925
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Gallery 925
artserf@fastmail.com

Artist Group Info

artserf@fastmail.com
Gallery 925
925 N. Mesquite St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
artserf@fastmail.com
gallery925lcnm.com