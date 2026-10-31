Growth Rings - Works on the Theme of Wood
Growth Rings - Works on the Theme of Wood
Join us for the opening reception from 4-8 pm, Growth Rings - 3 artists present Works on the Theme of Wood. Chris Kemler creates original furniture pieces, David Sorensen is a painter and photographer producing watercolor paintings and wonderful photographs. Trevor Jackson is a photographer and printmaker.
This show runs for only 2 weekends, November 6th through November 15th.
Gallery 925
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gallery 925
artserf@fastmail.com
Artist Group Info
artserf@fastmail.com