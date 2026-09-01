GNPS Invites the Community To Hear Doug Tallamy's Talk

Renowned entomologist and best-selling author Doug Tallamy will speak on Saturday, September 12, at the culmination of this year’s Native Plant Society of New Mexico state conference hosted by the Gila Native Plant Society. The community is invited to attend the talk, with a suggested donation of $10 appreciated but not required.

His presentation is called “Keeping Our Common Birds Common (and Our Common Plants Common).” In this inspiring talk, Dr. Tallamy explains how our current landscapes are contributing to a critical decline in biodiversity—and how simple changes to our yards, gardens, and community spaces can reverse this trend. The presentation will be at 7:15 pm in the Large Event Room at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center at the corner of US-180 and 32nd Street, Silver City.

For more information, contact gilanative@gmail.com

