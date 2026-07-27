GNPS Annual Native Plant Sale

The Gila Native Plant Society is calling all gardeners to come to its annual native plant sale on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the parking lot across from Gough Park in Silver City. Native plant vendors from New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado will be selling a wide variety of native trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and cacti. Some vendors can take cash or checks only, so please come prepared. The sale is open to all. For more information, check the Gila Native Plant Society website: (https://gilanps.org/native-plant-sale-2026/).