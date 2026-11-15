Gila Native Plant Society Program: "What, Where, When and How to Plant Native"

For its final evening program of the year, the Gila Native Plant Society has invited Tricia Hurley of Lone Mountain Natives plant nursery to share her expertise in landscaping with native plants. Tricia will offer tips on choosing the right native plants for our gardens and discuss seasonal strategies for establishing and maintaining them. Tricia has been growing, selling, and learning about native plants for twenty years and is a familiar face at the Silver City Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.

The program will be hybrid – in person and via Zoom. All are welcome. It will be live on the WNMU campus in Harlan Hall, Room 111. Those who prefer to attend online may request a Zoom link from gilanative@gmail.com.

