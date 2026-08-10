LAS CRUCES, N.M. — GET INTO DRAG takes over the Rio Grande Theatre on October 3rd with free drag films on the big screen at the beautifully restored Rio Grande Theatre in the heart of downtown Las Cruces. Enjoy free drag films during the day, including the documentary The Big Johnson by Lola Rocknrolla. Winner of “BEST FEATURE” at the Lower East Side Film Festival, The Big Johnson explores the incredible highs and the crushing lows of drag queen, rock star, and LGBTQI activist Dean Johnson's life and untimely death. Running time: 1 hour 35 minutes; contains mature subject matter.

GET INTO DRAG is honored to present excerpts from Rachel Rampleman's “Life Is Drag” project, where she uses high definition video to document performances by and interviews with alt-drag artists. Having so far captured over 370 performances by more than 200 artists, the "Life is Drag" archive has evolved into a vast chronicle of American drag culture, spanning cities, generations, and genres - and serves as the largest digital archive of drag performance in the United States. www.lifeisdrag.com

GET INTO DRAG also features archival drag footage and a multi-media presentation by Joe E Jefffreys, drag nerd, historian, and videographer from New York City. His video work has screened at museums including the Tate Modern (London), the Museum of Modern Art (NYC), the Queens Museum (NYC), the Coney Island Museum (NYC), and the Museum of Arts and Design (NYC).

In addition to FREE FILMS from 3- 7, enjoy vending and concessions all day long at the Rio Grande Theatre. Keep the party going after Pride on the Plaza concludes with a (ticketed) late night adults only drag show featuring performances by Cece TV, Jordan Mathhew, Matchboxx, Mary Jess, Khaotica, Sno Price, Lavish Lyra, and Dr. Lucky. Hosted by Dr. Lucky & Cece TV. Doors at 9:30, show at 10. Tickets at

https://www.riograndetheatre.org/events/getintodrag2026/

GET INTO DRAG is an Official Event for the SNM Pride VIP EXPERIENCE. More information about the VIP Experience and Pride on the Plaza at www.snmpride.org

GET INTO DRAG is brought to you by DR. LUCKY PRESENTS, producer of acclaimed events including DRAGLESQUE BRUNCH at Grounded, and Cocktails & Cabaret and the Blue Revue at the Rio Grande Theatre. Join us for a series of shows at the Rio Grande Theatre for the 2026 - 7 season. www.lynnsally.com

