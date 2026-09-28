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Gallery 925 presents local Las Cruces painters Rebecca Rousseau and Celesté Mendez

Gallery 925 presents local Las Cruces painters Rebecca Rousseau and Celesté Mendez

Gallery 925 is pleased to present the work of Rebecca Rousseau and Celesté Mendez—two remarkable painters whose distinct backgrounds and creative perspectives lead them to draw inspiration in entirely different ways.

Rebecca Rousseau’s paintings are playful, imaginative, and filled with expressive animals.
Celesté Mendez, at just 17 years old, has already been painting for approximately eight years. The majority of her work in this exhibition consists of acrylic paintings on canvas, accompanied by pen drawings—her favorite medium.

Gallery 925
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gallery 925
artserf@fastmail.com

Artist Group Info

Diane Alire
artserf@fastmail.com
Gallery 925
925 N. Mesquite St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
artserf@fastmail.com
gallery925lcnm.com