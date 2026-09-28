Gallery 925 presents local Las Cruces painters Rebecca Rousseau and Celesté Mendez

Gallery 925 is pleased to present the work of Rebecca Rousseau and Celesté Mendez—two remarkable painters whose distinct backgrounds and creative perspectives lead them to draw inspiration in entirely different ways.

Rebecca Rousseau’s paintings are playful, imaginative, and filled with expressive animals.

Celesté Mendez, at just 17 years old, has already been painting for approximately eight years. The majority of her work in this exhibition consists of acrylic paintings on canvas, accompanied by pen drawings—her favorite medium.