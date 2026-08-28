Gallery 925 presents Collaborations Show

Gallery 925 presents “Collaborations”- First Friday Reception on September 4th from 4-8 pm

The exhibit of 7 artists collaborating with Gallery owner artist Diane Alire to create 7 unique artworks. Those 7 artists then collaborate with 7 other artists of their choice. The resulting 14 works of art are unbelievable combinations of mixed media, photography, printmaking, sculpture and found objects.

Local Collaborators:

Diane Alire, Nancy and Matt Begin, Erica Collins, Georjeanna Felta, Linda Gendall, Trevor Jackson,

Coy Lowther, Vickie Morrow, Souheir Rawlings, Rebecca Rousseau, David Sorensen and invited Palm Coast Florida artists Susan Hanssen, Kathleen Keane, and Albuquerque artist, Pamela Wesolek.

There will be a free artist talk on September 13th from 1-2 by Artists, Vickie Morrow, Nancy Begin and Linda Gendall.

Show runs through September 27th with hours: Fridays 1-5, Saturdays 11-5 and Sundays 1-5.

