FYI+ Raices y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms)

Join FYI+ for Raíces y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms), a free, family-friendly celebration honoring the rich history, diverse cultures, and enduring traditions that shape southern Doña Ana County and the Mesilla Valley. The event, made possible in part by New Mexico Spirit, will feature live music, cultural performances, fun activities, local resources, and food. The event will also highlight Indigenous voices, community organizations, local leaders, and the vibrant cultures that make our region unique.