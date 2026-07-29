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FYI+ Raices y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms)

FYI+ Raices y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms)

Join FYI+ for Raíces y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms), a free, family-friendly celebration honoring the rich history, diverse cultures, and enduring traditions that shape southern Doña Ana County and the Mesilla Valley. The event, made possible in part by New Mexico Spirit, will feature live music, cultural performances, fun activities, local resources, and food. The event will also highlight Indigenous voices, community organizations, local leaders, and the vibrant cultures that make our region unique.

FYI+ Anthony Location
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Families & Youth Innovations Plus
575.522.4004
jresendez@fyinm.org
https://fyinmplus.org

Artist Group Info

jresendez@fyinm.org
Families &amp; Youth Innovations Plus
FYI+ Anthony Location
414 Saint Anthony Street
Anthony, New Mexico 88021