FYI+ Las Cruces Pride Parade

The 4th Annual FYI Plus Las Cruces Pride Parade will be Saturday, October 3rd at 4 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces. Join FYI+, Southern New Mexico Pride and Visit Las Cruces for a celebration of Pride, Diversity, and Inclusion. The theme this year is, HERE TO STAY! Learn more about attending, marching in, sponsoring, or volunteering at the Pride Parade at: https://fyiplusnm.org/pride2026

Immediately following the parade, Southern New Mexico Pride hosts Pride on the Plaza in Downtown Las Cruces. The celebration features live drag performances, vendors, food trucks, community organizations, and local resources from 5 - 10 p.m.