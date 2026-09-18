FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]
Madison Miller
New Mexico State University
An assessment of disease risk, population genetics, and spatial ecology of Appalachian cottontails (Sylvilagus obscurus) and snowshoe hares (Lepus americanus) in West Virginia, USA.
Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336
Date/Time:
Friday 10/09 - @2:00-3:00pm
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu