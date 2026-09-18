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FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Madison Miller
New Mexico State University

An assessment of disease risk, population genetics, and spatial ecology of Appalachian cottontails (Sylvilagus obscurus) and snowshoe hares (Lepus americanus) in West Virginia, USA.

Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:
Friday 10/09 - @2:00-3:00pm

Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
940 College Dr
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/