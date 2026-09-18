FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology

[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Madison Miller

New Mexico State University

An assessment of disease risk, population genetics, and spatial ecology of Appalachian cottontails (Sylvilagus obscurus) and snowshoe hares (Lepus americanus) in West Virginia, USA.

Location:

Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:

Friday 10/09 - @2:00-3:00pm