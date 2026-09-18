FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]
Dan Neubaum
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Avoiding bat dogma: Why ecoregional difference of broad-ranging species matter
Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336
Date/Time:
Friday 12/04 - @2:00-3:00pm
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu