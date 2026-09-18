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FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Erica Christensen
New Mexico State University

Patterns of long-term change in plant and animal communities in the arid southwest U.S.

Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:
Friday 11/20 - @2:00-3:00pm

Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
940 College Dr
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/