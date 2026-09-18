FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology

[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Erica Christensen

New Mexico State University

Patterns of long-term change in plant and animal communities in the arid southwest U.S.

Location:

Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:

Friday 11/20 - @2:00-3:00pm