FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]
Javan Bauder
University of Arizona, USGS CRU
Modeling species-landscape relationships across scales to inform conservation
Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336
Date/Time:
Friday 10/23 - @2:00-3:00pm
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu