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FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Dan Shaw
Bosque School

CEBRIN Field & Community Science Program - Teaching Civic Engagement through Bosque Research & Investigating Nature

Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:
Friday 10/16 - @2:00-3:00pm

Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
940 College Dr
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/