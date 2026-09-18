FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]
Georgia Titcomb
Colorado State University
Integrating ecology, molecular methods, and One Health to study parasites across human and animal communities in Madagascar
Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336
Date/Time:
Friday 10/2 - @2:00-3:00pm
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu