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FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES

FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
[ College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences ]

Georgia Titcomb
Colorado State University

Integrating ecology, molecular methods, and One Health to study parasites across human and animal communities in Madagascar

Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336

Date/Time:
Friday 10/2 - @2:00-3:00pm

Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
940 College Dr
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003
https://fwce.nmsu.edu/