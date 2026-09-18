FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
FWCE Fall 2026 SEMINAR SERIES
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology
College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences
Nate Upham
Arizona State University
No mammal is an island: what evolutionary history tells us about species, interactions, and emerging diseases
Location:
Gerald Thomas Hall 336 -
Date/Time:
Friday 9/18 @2:00-3:00pm
Gerald Thomas Hall - NMSU
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Ecology - NMSU
575-646-2245
FWCE@nmsu.edu