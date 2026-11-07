Friday to Sunday, Nov 13-15 NMSU Clay and Jewelry club at Duende Arte Gallery 921 North Mesquite St. Friday through Sunday, November.
Friday to Sunday, Nov 13-15 NMSU Clay and Jewelry club at Duende Arte Gallery 921 North Mesquite St. Friday through Sunday, November.
NMSU student Clay and Jewelry club are having their sale
Duende Arte Gallery
$10. To $300
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU clay club and Jewelry club
5756444156
Reederlinda1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Linda Sanchez
Reederlinda1@gmail.com
Duende Arte Gallery
921 N Mesquite StLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
5756444156
duendeartellc@yahoo.com