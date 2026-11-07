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Friday to Sunday, Nov 13-15 NMSU Clay and Jewelry club at Duende Arte Gallery 921 North Mesquite St. Friday through Sunday, November.

Friday to Sunday, Nov 13-15 NMSU Clay and Jewelry club at Duende Arte Gallery 921 North Mesquite St. Friday through Sunday, November.

NMSU student Clay and Jewelry club are having their sale

Duende Arte Gallery
$10. To $300
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU clay club and Jewelry club
5756444156
Reederlinda1@gmail.com
NMSU clubs

Artist Group Info

Linda Sanchez
Reederlinda1@gmail.com
Azadeh Arts
Duende Arte Gallery
921 N Mesquite St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
5756444156
duendeartellc@yahoo.com
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