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Free Ornament Making Workshop

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Free Ornament Making Workshop

Mesquite Art Gallery welcomes the community of Las Cruces to participate in our holiday ornament workshop with team members at the gallery. Our event is open to all ages and as part of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, we will partake in the Fall Fine Art and Food Tour. Participating members in our workshop will receive discount vouchers to LCGCC member restaurants, Salud! de Mesilla and DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro.

Mesquite Art Gallery
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce
575-323-1575
carriehamblen@gmail.com
https://locallascruces.com/fallfineartfood2026/

Artist Group Info

mesquiteartgallery@gmail.com
Mesquite Art Gallery
340 N. Mesquite Street
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
mesquiteartgallery.art