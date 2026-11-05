Free Ornament Making Workshop

Mesquite Art Gallery welcomes the community of Las Cruces to participate in our holiday ornament workshop with team members at the gallery. Our event is open to all ages and as part of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, we will partake in the Fall Fine Art and Food Tour. Participating members in our workshop will receive discount vouchers to LCGCC member restaurants, Salud! de Mesilla and DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro.