FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, September 2027

FREE ADMISSION The Las Cruces Home Expo is taking place September 10-12, 2027 at the Las Cruces Convention Center Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo • HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts! • LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action! • WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend! • ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place! Las Cruces Home Expo | September 10-12, 2027 Las Cruces Convention Center – 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 319-666-HOME