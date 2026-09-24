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FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, February 2027

FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, February 2027

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates: February 26–28, 2027

Hours:
Friday: 12:00pm–6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am–5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am–4:00pm

Location: Las Cruces Convention Center — 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-HOME

Las Cruces Convention Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
800-201-HOME
info@nationwideexpos.com
Las Cruces Convention Center