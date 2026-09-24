FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, February 2027
FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, February 2027
Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.
Dates: February 26–28, 2027
Hours:
Friday: 12:00pm–6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am–5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am–4:00pm
Location: Las Cruces Convention Center — 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001
Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-HOME
Las Cruces Convention Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Event Supported By
Nationwide Expos
800-201-HOME
info@nationwideexpos.com
Las Cruces Convention Center