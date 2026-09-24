FREE Las Cruces Home Expo, February 2027

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates: February 26–28, 2027

Hours:

Friday: 12:00pm–6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am–5:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am–4:00pm

Location: Las Cruces Convention Center — 680 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Interested in exhibiting? Call 319-666-HOME