Fix-it Fair
Fix-it Fair
Join Cruces Creatives in partnership with Office for Sustainability through the City of Las Cruces, for a free community Fix-It Fair. Don’t Throw it out Fix-it! visitors are encouraged to bring broken treasures and collaborate with experienced volunteers who will assist with repairs. We will accept items from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. This event aims to promote waste reduction, financial savings, and community building through skill-sharing and collaboration. This event is Made Possible Through the Bag Tax and the City of Las Cruces.
Types of repair services: Clothing Mending, Wood Furniture Repair, Small Appliance Repair, and Bicycle Repair.
Cruces Creatives
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cruces Creatives
(575) 448-1072
info@crucescreatives.org
Cruces Creatives
205 E Lohman AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 448-1072
p.desimio@crucescreatives.org