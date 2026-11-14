Join Cruces Creatives in partnership with Office for Sustainability through the City of Las Cruces, for a free community Fix-It Fair. Don’t Throw it out Fix-it! visitors are encouraged to bring broken treasures and collaborate with experienced volunteers who will assist with repairs. We will accept items from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. This event aims to promote waste reduction, financial savings, and community building through skill-sharing and collaboration. This event is Made Possible Through the Bag Tax and the City of Las Cruces.

Types of repair services: Clothing Mending, Wood Furniture Repair, Small Appliance Repair, and Bicycle Repair.