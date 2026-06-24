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Fire and Fiber Closing Reception

Fire and Fiber Closing Reception

Gallery 925 will host a closing reception for the Fire and Fiber show on Sunday, June 28th from 3-5 pm. Stop by and see the show and meet the artists for this amazing collaboration of Clay and Fiber artists. This show only comes every 2 years.
Fire & Fiber artists:
Rick Adkisson, Kathy Baker, Katherine Barit, Chiung Fang Chang, Vanessa Clark, Taylor Grassie, Pam Homa, Ryan Major, Vickie Morrow, Svea Peterson, Amber Ransom, Anna Ransom, Linda Sanchez, Diane Springer, Cate Thomassen.
The gallery is located at 925 N. Mesquite Street near the corner of Spruce Street.
Hours are Fridays, 1-5, Saturday/Sunday 11-5

Gallery 925
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Gallery 925 and The Potters' Guild of Las Cruces

Artist Group Info

artserf@fastmail.com
Gallery 925
925 N. Mesquite St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
artserf@fastmail.com
gallery925lcnm.com