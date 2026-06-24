Fire and Fiber Closing Reception

Gallery 925 will host a closing reception for the Fire and Fiber show on Sunday, June 28th from 3-5 pm. Stop by and see the show and meet the artists for this amazing collaboration of Clay and Fiber artists. This show only comes every 2 years.

Fire & Fiber artists:

Rick Adkisson, Kathy Baker, Katherine Barit, Chiung Fang Chang, Vanessa Clark, Taylor Grassie, Pam Homa, Ryan Major, Vickie Morrow, Svea Peterson, Amber Ransom, Anna Ransom, Linda Sanchez, Diane Springer, Cate Thomassen.

The gallery is located at 925 N. Mesquite Street near the corner of Spruce Street.

Hours are Fridays, 1-5, Saturday/Sunday 11-5