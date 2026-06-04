The Deming Art Center is pleased to present The Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces with their “Fire and Fiber 2026” for the July exhibit. This is a biennial exhibition (offered every 2 years since 2000) showing collaborative works of art by ceramic and fiber artists. Individual Potters Guild members who work in ceramics and fiber will also show work. For the first time participating artists, both ceramic and fiber will have small works available for sale.

This exhibit is available to view through June 28 at Gallery 925 in Las Cruces, after which it will come to Deming.

The exhibit will be on display at the Deming Art Center from July 2-30, 2026. There will be a time to meet the artists on Sunday, July 5, from 1-2:30PM.

The Deming Art Center is located at 100 S. Gold, Deming NM, and is open from 10AM-4PM Monday – Friday and 10AM – 1PM on Saturday - Closed July 4. For more information call 575-546-3663, visit our website at www.demingarts.org or see our FB page.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

