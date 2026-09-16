FINAL WEEKEND: Paula Manning-Lewis/Mona Prater INTO THE WILD art exhibition (Silver City)

The Grant County Art Guild Studio is hosting the INTO THE WILD art exhibition which showcases the work of local painters Mona Prater and Paula Manning-Lewis. Manning-Lewis will be showing her new collection of Gila trees; Prater will be populating that forest with her most recent body of work-- portraits of Gila wildlife. For more information about the exhibition, visit gcag.org. This is the FINAL weekend of the show.

Into the Wild will be on display for two weekends. Dates/hours are Oct 3-4 & 10-11, Saturdays 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-4pm.