The Academy for Learning in Retirement's four-part series in September 2026 will discuss “Filmmaking in New Mexico.” Our presenter for the sessions will be Ross Kagan Marks, an associate professor at NMSU. His presentations on Tuesday, September 15 - "History of Film in New Mexico”; Wednesday, September 16 - "How Films are Made and Distributed"; Tuesday, September 22 - "Film Tourism"; and Thursday, September 24 - "Film in Literature." The in-person presentations will be at the Doña Ana Community College – East Mesa auditorium that will also be available as a Zoom broadcast.

Audience members may register for the Academy for Learning in Retirement’s four September sessions or for all 16 ALR Spring presentations at the website: https://tinyurl.com/ALR-Reg. People may also register with cash or checks at the door. ALR will send announcements and Zoom links to registrants on the evening before each presentation. Registrants may attend at the auditorium or may log in on Zoom after 10:00 a.m. and each presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Free coffee and cookies will be available in the nearby DACC Student Resources Building from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

