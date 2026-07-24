Film Screening: MESSIAH of EVIL in MESILLA of NM
Film Screening: MESSIAH of EVIL in MESILLA of NM
NIGHT SCHOOL, a new late-night film series at the Fountain Theatre, is proud to present the unsung horror classic, MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)! Or is it MESILLA OF EVIL? A young woman searching for her missing artist father finds herself in the strange seaside town of Point Dune, which seems to be under the influence of a mysterious undead cult. Come experience your new favorite film, with a lively PowerPoint before the film, filled with behind-the-scenes stories and trivia!
Fountain Theatre
$8
10:30 PM - 12:30 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Film Society
8579282318
mvfs.office@gmail.com
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, MesillaLas Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org