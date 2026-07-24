Film Screening: MESSIAH of EVIL in MESILLA of NM

NIGHT SCHOOL, a new late-night film series at the Fountain Theatre, is proud to present the unsung horror classic, MESSIAH OF EVIL (1974)! Or is it MESILLA OF EVIL? A young woman searching for her missing artist father finds herself in the strange seaside town of Point Dune, which seems to be under the influence of a mysterious undead cult. Come experience your new favorite film, with a lively PowerPoint before the film, filled with behind-the-scenes stories and trivia!