Film Screening: Journey Down the Gila

Join New Mexico Wild & Heart of the Gila for a special screening of Journey Down the Gila, a stunning and heartfelt film by Albuquerque, NM, filmmaker David Garcia, that captures both the beauty of the Gila River and the powerful story of three New Mexico teens who lost their lives in service to the wild. The film follows their mothers’ emotional voyage down the river — and the ongoing effort to keep the Gila free-flowing and wild.

Four years and multiple river trips in the making, this full-length documentary is a lush, cinematic journey down America’s first wilderness river. The film chronicles the long struggle to keep the Gila free-flowing with interviews from long-time advocates for the Gila and culminates with a visit the three mothers made to Washington D.C. to advocate for federal legislation to protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic.

This 90-minute documentary is a love letter to the Gila and a rallying call to protect it.

After the film, stay for a brief Q & A with film co-producer and Heart of the Gila Director, Patrice Mutchnick and a legislative update on the current Gila Wild & Scenic bill with NMW Gila Grassroots Organizer, Luke Koenig.

This film is a one night only, special screening and is not available to view on-line. So please join us and get your discounted ticket on-line, in advance. Everyone who purchases an advance ticket will receive a copy of "A Song for the River", a book about the Gila, by Phillip Connors-Gila Fire Tower Lookout.

All proceeds go towards protecting the Gila river!