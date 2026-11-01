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Film: La Bola Negra

Film: La Bola Negra

La Bola Negra

Inspired by an unfinished work by Federico García Lorca, La Bola Negra tells the story of three men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain and inheritance, across three different eras -- 1932, 1937, and 2017. Cannes Film Festival (2026): Best Director Award.

Cast: Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close, Lola Dueñas, Miguel Bernardeau, Natalia de Molina, Antonio de la Torre, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Guitarricadelafuente, Albert Pla, Julio Torres

Release Date: 02/01/2027

Rating: R

Run Time: 155 mins

Fountain Theatre
$8 - $10
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Film Society
8579282318
mvfs.office@gmail.com
www.mesillavalleyfilm.org
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
https://www.mesillavalleyfilm.org/