Film: La Bola Negra
Film: La Bola Negra
La Bola Negra
Inspired by an unfinished work by Federico García Lorca, La Bola Negra tells the story of three men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain and inheritance, across three different eras -- 1932, 1937, and 2017. Cannes Film Festival (2026): Best Director Award.
Cast: Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close, Lola Dueñas, Miguel Bernardeau, Natalia de Molina, Antonio de la Torre, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Guitarricadelafuente, Albert Pla, Julio Torres
Release Date: 02/01/2027
Rating: R
Run Time: 155 mins
Fountain Theatre
$8 - $10
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Film Society
8579282318
mvfs.office@gmail.com
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, MesillaLas Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org