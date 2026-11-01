Film: La Bola Negra

La Bola Negra

Inspired by an unfinished work by Federico García Lorca, La Bola Negra tells the story of three men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain and inheritance, across three different eras -- 1932, 1937, and 2017. Cannes Film Festival (2026): Best Director Award.

Cast: Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close, Lola Dueñas, Miguel Bernardeau, Natalia de Molina, Antonio de la Torre, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Guitarricadelafuente, Albert Pla, Julio Torres

Release Date: 02/01/2027

Rating: R

Run Time: 155 mins