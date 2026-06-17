Come celebrate with us at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church at our Feast of the Middle East – a three-day festival of food, music, and dancing for the whole family!

September 11-13, 2026

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church

120 N Festival Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912

Friday Night Hafli (Pre-Party) 7pm - 10pm

*Full Bar

*Live Music with Full Band

*Dancing

*Appetizers Only

Entrance Fee: $10

Saturday & Sunday Festival

Saturday 12pm - 10pm

Sunday 12pm - 8pm

No pre-sale ticket? No problem – $5 at the door

*Full Bar

*Live Music & Full Band

*Dancing

*Authentic Middle Eastern Food

*Vendors

Presale Tickets: $25 - Includes food and drink tickets for the festival.

Bring your friends, neighbors, and family to experience the warmth, hospitality, and joy of Middle Eastern culture right here in El Paso. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube for the latest updates. Mark your calendars, share this post, and plan to spend the weekend with us!

To purchase tickets or for more information:

Call 915-777-9203 or 915-478-2570