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Feast of the Middle East

Feast of the Middle East

Come celebrate with us at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church at our Feast of the Middle East – a three-day festival of food, music, and dancing for the whole family!
September 11-13, 2026
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
120 N Festival Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912
Friday Night Hafli (Pre-Party) 7pm - 10pm
*Full Bar
*Live Music with Full Band
*Dancing
*Appetizers Only
Entrance Fee: $10
Saturday & Sunday Festival
Saturday 12pm - 10pm
Sunday 12pm - 8pm
No pre-sale ticket? No problem – $5 at the door
*Full Bar
*Live Music & Full Band
*Dancing
*Authentic Middle Eastern Food
*Vendors 
Presale Tickets: $25 - Includes food and drink tickets for the festival.
Bring your friends, neighbors, and family to experience the warmth, hospitality, and joy of Middle Eastern culture right here in El Paso. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube for the latest updates. Mark your calendars, share this post, and plan to spend the weekend with us!
To purchase tickets or for more information:
Call 915-777-9203 or 915-478-2570

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
$5 to $25 Contact us and see description for details
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
915-777-9203
office@stgeorge-elpaso.org
https://www.facebook.com/Stgelpaso/
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
120 N Festival Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912