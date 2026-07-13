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Fall Fiber Arts Sale

Fall Fiber Arts Sale

The Fall Fiber Arts Sale is a 2 day event offering a wide array of fiber arts for sale by members of the nonprofit SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective. Items are unique, one a kind garments, handweaving, knits, dyed silks, pine needle baskets, upcycled garments, and much more! Weaving for Justice, a Las Cruces nonprofit will also be featured offering many items from the Chiapas area. A great way to make your holiday shopping count by purchasing a unique item and supporting local artisans!

Murray Hotel Ballroom
$20
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective
information@fiberartscollective.org
www.fiberartscollective.org
Murray Hotel Ballroom
200 W Broadway
Silver City, New Mexico 88061