El Paso Christmas Music Festival — The El Paso Choral Society and Orchestra presents two holiday concerts at Loretto Chapel, 1300 Hardaway St.

“The Gift of Christmas,” traditional carols by the El Paso Chamber Choir: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

“A Winter’s Gloria,” featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Leroy Anderson’s “Suite of Carols” and Vivaldi’s “Gloria” by El Paso Chamber Choir and Orchestra: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Conducted by Prentice Loftin. Tickets: $25 General Admission $15 Military/Student/Senior Discount;

Available now at epchoralsociety.org or at the door the days of the events.